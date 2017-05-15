At least 2 more dog attacks in Las Vegas injure kids, elderly

Three more people were bitten by dogs in Las Vegas Sunday.

Metro police said at around 8:00 a.m. a 16-year-old boy was bitten by several German Shepherds on both of his legs, suffering minor injuries near Nellis and Charleston. A 69-year-old woman was also bitten, and suffered minor injuries to her fingers.

Those dogs had knocked a fence or gate over to escape and were later taken by Animal Control, according to police.

At 6:12 p.m., police were called near Lake Mead and Decatur Boulevards, on the 2100 block of Havelina Street where a 12-year-old was bit by a pit bull, suffering injuries to his or her leg, hand and back, but was not taken to a hospital. Animal Control responded and took the dog.

Last week, a pit bull killed a six-month-old baby.

