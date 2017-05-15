3-year-old boy killed by possible child abuse is identified

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the three-year-old boy killed Friday as Dominick DeGraffenreid.

Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested DeGraffenreid's father in connection to his death Friday.

Police responded at 2:09 p.m. to the 4600 block of Vegas Drive, near Decatur Boulevard for reports of an unresponsive child.

Initially, police said DeGraffenreid may have drowned in the bathtub, but that was later ruled out.

DeGraffenreid was rushed to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 3:10 p.m.

Citing the investigation, police said DeGraffenreid had severe bruising throughout his body. DeGraffenreid's father, Brandon Nicholson, was suspected of causing the injuries.

Nicholson was arrested for open murder by child abuse and child abuse with substantial bodily harm.

Las Vegas Metro police said they wanted to remind parents about the importance of disciplinary behavior. The department said, "as a parent, if you feel like you are overwhelmed, step back, relax and allow some time to pass so you can respond appropriately to the situation."

Anyone with information on this case was urged to contact Metro's Abuse and Neglect Section at 702-828-3364, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

