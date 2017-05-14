Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV on Windmill and Bermuda

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV on May 14, 2017. (Austin Turner / FOX5)

A man in his 20s is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV on East Windmill Lane and Bermuda Road Sunday night, according to Metro Police.

Police were called at 7:18 p.m. after the SUV driver, who police said was at fault, made a left turn in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle t-boned the SUV and the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV suffered critical injuries and police said impairment may have been a factor.

