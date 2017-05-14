Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in south Vegas Valley identified

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV on May 14, 2017. (Austin Turner / FOX5)

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was identified Monday after he was killed in a crash in the south Las Vegas Valley over the weekend.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the rider as Donald Wayne Miller III, of Henderson. His cause and manner of death remained pending Monday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the crash happened at 7:18 p.m. after a sport-utility vehicle driver, who officers said was at fault, made a left turn in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle T-boned the SUV.

The rider was ejected through the right front passenger window of the SUV, and the rider's helmet struck the driver of the SUV, police said. The rider fell to the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV continued moving until it hit a parked vehicle then a curb, police said.

The driver of the SUV suffered critical injuries, police said. He showed signs of impairment and was booked for driving under the influence resulting in death.

The crash remains under investigation.

