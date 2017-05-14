Police search for armed attempted robbery suspects near Sahara and Maryland Parkway

Police asked for the public's help to find two suspects in an attempted robbery case from May 14, 2017. (LVMPD)

Two people armed with handguns went into the EZ PAWN on Sahara Avenue and and Maryland Parkway in an attempted robbery Sunday afternoon, according to Metro police.

An employee saw them enter the store and told other employees and customers to run to the back of the store., where they were able to escape the building through a back door, police said. The suspects smashed glass cases, in order to steal what was inside, but they were "unsuccessful."

Both were last seen on foot, near Sahara Avenue.

Anyone with information on the case or suspects is asked to contact Metro Police at (702) 828-3591.

