Police search for armed attempted robbery suspects near Sahara a - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police search for armed attempted robbery suspects near Sahara and Maryland Parkway

Posted: Updated:
Police asked for the public's help to find two suspects in an attempted robbery case from May 14, 2017. (LVMPD) Police asked for the public's help to find two suspects in an attempted robbery case from May 14, 2017. (LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Two people armed with handguns went into the EZ PAWN on Sahara Avenue and and Maryland Parkway in an attempted robbery Sunday afternoon, according to Metro police.

An employee saw them enter the store and told other employees and customers to run to the back of the store., where they were able to escape the building through a back door, police said. The suspects smashed glass cases, in order to steal what was inside, but they were "unsuccessful." 

Both were last seen on foot, near Sahara Avenue.

Anyone with information on the case or suspects is asked to contact Metro Police at (702) 828-3591.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.