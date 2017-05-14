Henderson barricade situation ends with no one home, evidence of gunshot

Henderson Police tried to get a man out of a home after a report of a shooting. (Source: Sarah Baumgartner)

Police responded to a report of a domestic shooting where a woman reported that her significant other had fired a gunshot at her near East Paradise Hills Drive and East Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson Sunday afternoon. She was not hit.

According to Henderson Police, officers were told the man went to his home on the 100 block of Glen Falls, where they tried to contact him. Police shut down the street in a barricade situation. After entering the home, police said the man was not inside.

Henderson police said there was evidence that a gun was fired inside the home, but that no one was injured.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.