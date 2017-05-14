Barricade situation near Paradise Hills and Horizon Ridge in Henderson after report of store shooting

Henderson Police tried to get a man out of a home after a report of a shooting. (Source: Sarah Baumgartner)

Police responded to a report of a domestic shooting where a woman reported that her significant other had fired a gunshot at her at a Speedee Mart near East Mission Drive and East Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson Sunday afternoon. She was not hit.

According to Henderson Police, officers were told the man went to his home on the 100 block of Glen Falls, where they tried to contact him. He didn't leave the home, and police were shutting part of the street down in a barricade situation.

