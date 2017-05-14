Red Cross assisting 27 residents after NLV apartment fire

The emblem for the North Las Vegas Fire Department is shown in an undated image. (File)

The North Las Vegas Fire Department was called to an apartment fire Sunday morning that displaced numerous residents.

NLV Fire Capt. Cedric Williams said firefighters responded to a reported fire at an apartment complex located at 3301 Civic Center Drive, just north of Cheyenne Avenue, at about 9:45 a.m.

Firefighters were able to get water on the flames upon arrival, but officials said the blaze was tough to extinguish because of its location within the walls of the building.

The fire was eventually knocked down and no injuries were reported. However, four out of the eight units were damaged according to North Las Vegas fire.

Authorities said 27 residents at the community were being assisted by the Red Cross, because of the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation according to North Las Vegas fire officials.

