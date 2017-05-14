Firefighters rescue 5 from east Las Vegas house fire

Firefighters battled a blaze at an east Las Vegas home Saturday night that had the occupants trapped on the second floor.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a single-family residence located at 4014 Meadow Foxtail Drive, near Stallion Mountain, at 11:20 p.m.

Arriving firefighters said they saw heavy black smoke showing from the house with victims hanging out of a window on the second floor.

Fire crews immediately threw a ladder to the people trapped and safely removed all five from the structure. The victims informed firefighters that the bedroom door was too hot for them to escape according to CCFD.

Officials said all the occupants of the home were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but the fire was able to be knocked down shortly after the rescue.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, according to Clark County fire, with a structural damage amount not estimated.

A total of four engines, one truck, two rescues, and two battalion chiefs were dispatched to the scene.

Investigators said they are looking to see if smoke detectors were operational at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.