Man who died during foot pursuit at Vegas Strip hotel identified

A 40-year-old Las Vegas man was identified as the person who died after being chased by officers at a Strip-area hotel early Sunday.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man as Tashii S. Brown. His cause and manner of death remained pending Monday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers attempted to stop a man in the area of 3353 S. Las Vegas Blvd. at about 1 a.m. The suspect first approached officers in the Venetian claiming that people were chasing him.

Police said the suspect led officers on a chase towards the back of the building, where he tried to open the tailgate of someone's truck. He tried to get inside through the side door, according to police.

The suspect took off from police and was tased when he tried to enter a person's vehicle during the pursuit, according to authorities. When this attempt was unsuccessful to take the man into custody, an officer then applied a "lateral vascular neck restraint," or chokehold.

Metro said this department approved control technique made the suspect lose consciousness. He was then transported to a hospital but later died.

The incident took place on private property, in an area not accessible to the public, according to the LVMPD.

Members of the Office of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing are leading the investigation. Metro said this includes the Force Investigation Team and the Critical Incident Review Team.

Authorities did not disclose any further information immediately following the incident.

