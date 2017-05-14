Foot pursuit on Las Vegas Strip ends with suspect death

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an incident where a suspect died while in custody overnight Sunday.

Metro said a foot pursuit was initiated after officers attempted to stop a man in the area of 3353 S. Las Vegas Blvd., near the Casino Royale hotel-casino, at about 1 a.m.

The suspect took off from police and was tased when he tried to enter a person's vehicle during the pursuit according to authorities. When this attempt was unsuccessful to take the man into custody an officer then applied a lateral vascular neck restraint.

Metro said this department approved control technique made the suspect lose consciousness. He was then transported to a hospital, but later pronounced deceased.

The incident took place on private property, in an area not accessible to the public, according to the LVMPD.

Members of the Office of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing are leading the investigation. Metro said this includes the Force Investigation Team and the Critical Incident Review Team.

Authorities did not disclose any further information immediately following the incident.

