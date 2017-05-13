Las Vegas mothers celebrated at MLK senior center

The women of the Martin Luther King Senior Center in Las Vegas received a special brunch Saturday for Mother's Day.

The Las Vegas Urban League manages the center's daily operations and makes sure seniors have a place to go every week. Kevin E. Hooks, the chief executive officer of the organization greeted each mother in attendance and handed out gifts.

“These are just a small token to show how much we appreciate our elders and the work they’ve done and love they have for this community. I believe it’s imperative that we remember to honor these women, not just today, but every day," Hooks said.

The oldest mother attending the brunch, 92-year-old Florence Blackwell said she love's mother's day, “having your children care about you and remembering to call and send gifts makes me feel alive and thankful.”

Another attendee, Venoria Wynn, went to the brunch with her mother, Thelma Johnson, and said she is grateful for her mother. Wynn said Johnson worked three jobs to take care of her and her four brothers.

