ATV rider critically injured in crash in Las Vegas neighborhood - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

ATV rider critically injured in crash in Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An ATV rider was critically injured in a crash Saturday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police. 

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. at Covey Lane and Irwin Avenue, near Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 

Police said the ATV rider was trying to make a turn when he lost control of the vehicle. Speed was also a factor in the crash. 

The rider was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. 

