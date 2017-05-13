ATV rider critically injured in crash in Las Vegas neighborhood

An ATV rider was critically injured in a crash Saturday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. at Covey Lane and Irwin Avenue, near Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said the ATV rider was trying to make a turn when he lost control of the vehicle. Speed was also a factor in the crash.

The rider was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

