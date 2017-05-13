Victim shot, killed 'aggressive' pit bull during attack in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said a dog owner won't face charges after he shot and killed a pit bull during an attack Saturday morning.

Police responded to the incident at 8:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Kirkland Avenue, near Oakey Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

According to police, the victim was walking his dog in the area when an "aggressive" pit bull attacked his dog. The victim pulled out a gun and shot the pit bull. The pit bull died at the scene.

The victim did not sustain any injuries, but the victim's dog suffered minor injuries, police said.

The owner of the pit bull was cited for charges of dog at large, police said.

