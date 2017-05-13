Man gunned down in North Las Vegas identified

The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

A man shot and killed in North Las Vegas Thursday has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 23-year-old Demaryo Morris.

According to North Las Vegas police, Morris was found in the parking lot of a business in the 2100 block of Cheyenne Avenue, near Civic Center Drive.

Police said Morris was standing outside of the business when he was approached by another man who opened fire. The suspect and Morris may have known each other.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.