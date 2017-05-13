Man found dead in vehicle in northwest Las Vegas identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man found dead in vehicle in northwest Las Vegas identified

A man was found dead inside of a vehicle at a northwest apartment complex May 11, 2017 (Google Maps/FOX5). A man was found dead inside of a vehicle at a northwest apartment complex May 11, 2017 (Google Maps/FOX5).
Medical examiners have identified a man found dead inside a vehicle in northwest Las Vegas Thursday.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 25-year-old Dareon Deas died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner was ruled a homicide.

Officers found Deas inside a vehicle at the Bloom Apartment Complex on 7075 west Gowan Road, near Tenaya Way.

The incident remains under investigation.

