Man found dead in vehicle in northwest Las Vegas identified

Medical examiners have identified a man found dead inside a vehicle in northwest Las Vegas Thursday.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 25-year-old Dareon Deas died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner was ruled a homicide.

Officers found Deas inside a vehicle at the Bloom Apartment Complex on 7075 west Gowan Road, near Tenaya Way.

The incident remains under investigation.

