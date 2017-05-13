Motorcyclist critically injured in Henderson crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Motorcyclist critically injured in Henderson crash

Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a critical crash on May 13, 2017. (Alyssa Deitsch/FOX5) Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a critical crash on May 13, 2017. (Alyssa Deitsch/FOX5)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

Nevada Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Saturday afternoon. 

Authorities responded to the call at 12:32 p.m. near U.S. 95 and Galleria Drive. 

NHP said the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Galleria when he or she lost control of the bike at a turn and hit a pole.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, NHP said. 

Road restrictions are in place on Galleria Drive toward U.S. 95. Motorists were urged to use alternate routes. 

