Motorcyclist critically injured in Henderson crash

Nevada Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the call at 12:32 p.m. near U.S. 95 and Galleria Drive.

NHP said the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Galleria when he or she lost control of the bike at a turn and hit a pole.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, NHP said.

Road restrictions are in place on Galleria Drive toward U.S. 95. Motorists were urged to use alternate routes.

