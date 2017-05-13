PD: Homicide investigation underway, seeking person of interest

Police are investigating a homicide on Stober Court on May 13, 2017. (Kathleen Jacob/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said a homicide in the west part of town Saturday afternoon remains under investigation.

Police responded to the 6900 block of Stober Court, near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard at noon after a person was shot in the middle of the road.

Police say the victim was seen leaving the home with three other people. They appeared to be arguing before the shooting.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center but died about 30 minutes later, police said.

Neighbors told police the house had problems before. When police went inside they found drug paraphernalia consistent with methamphetamine.

Police said the three other people left in a gray Dodge Magnum. They were described as a heavy set blonde female, a slim male over six feet tall, and another male that they weren't able to get a good description of.

Detectives have identified 49-year-old John Moskop as an official person of interest in the case.

Anyone with further information on this incident was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

