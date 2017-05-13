Las Vegas man fatally shot in middle of road identified

Police are investigating a homicide on Stober Court on May 13, 2017. (Kathleen Jacob/FOX5)

Medical examiners identified a man who was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the middle of a neighborhood in the west Las Vegas Valley on Saturday.

The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled the death of Brandon Horn, 34, was caused by a gunshot wound to the upper right chest. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers responded to the 6900 block of Stober Court, near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard, at noon after a person was shot in the middle of the road.

Police said the victim was seen leaving the home with three other people. They appeared to be arguing before the shooting.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center but died about 30 minutes later, police said.

Neighbors told police the house had problems before. When police went inside they found drug paraphernalia consistent with methamphetamine.

Police said the three other people left in a gray Dodge Magnum. They were described as a heavy set blonde female, a slim male over six feet tall, and another male that they weren't able to get a good description of.

Detectives have identified 49-year-old John Moskop as an official person of interest in the case.

Anyone with further information on this incident was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

