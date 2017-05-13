1 shot, killed in middle of the road in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the 6900 block of Stober Court, near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard at noon after a person was shot in the middle of the road.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center but later died, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

