NHP: Woman dies in rollover crash near Blue Diamond

NHP investigates fatal crash near State Routes 160 and 159 intersection on May 13, 2017. (Courtesy: NHP)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash Saturday morning that took the life of one person.

NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk said a vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of State Routes 160 and 159 just before 9 a.m.

The crash involved a Ford F-150 and a Cadillac. The two vehicles collided after the Cadillac tried to cross State Route 160 and ended up in the path of the F-150, according to Buratczuk.

Both vehicles flipped after the impact and the two occupants of the Cadillac were transported to the University Medical Center. Troopers said the driver had non-life threatening injuries, but the female passenger died from her injuries sustained in the crash.

The Ford occupants were treated for non-life threatening injuries, but a couple who was in the backseat was also transported to UMC.

Impairment was not suspected in the collision and everyone seemed to be wearing seat belts according to NHP. However, the Cadillac took a direct hit.

Trooper Buratczuk said the couple in the Cadillac were from Switzerland and appeared to be in their late 60s to early 70s.

NHP had road restrictions in place for the investigation and reported travel delays at the scene of the crash.

