UNLV, students celebrate Spring 2017 Commencement

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas spring commencement took place on Saturday.

Almost 2,900 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students were eligible to participate in the 2017 spring ceremony.

Graduates ranged in age from 19 to 85 and hailed from 33 different states according to a university media advisory.

Approximately 84 percent of the graduates were also Nevada residents.

Since 1964, UNLV has awarded nearly 126,000 degrees.

UNLV President Len Jessup honored a few select graduating students during the ceremony for their outstanding academic and community achievements.

The university held a 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. ceremony on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

