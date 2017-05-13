Critical hit-and-run crash on Las Vegas Strip

Authorities are investigating a critical crash involving a pedestrian on Las Vegas Boulevard overnight Saturday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said an auto-pedestrian accident occurred at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road at about 12:15 a.m.

A man in his 40s was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk at the intersection when he was struck by a Dodge Challenger.

The pedestrian was transported to the University Medical Center with critical injuries, according to troopers, and the vehicle fled the scene.

Authorities said the Challenger will have front-end damage with broken headlights, and the driver is facing felony hit-and-run charges.

Witnesses are urged to contact NHP at 702-486-4100 if they have further information on the incident.

