Homeless camp shooting victim identified

The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a shooting on May 4 and continue to search for the suspected shooter.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to reports of a shooting at a homeless camp near a wash area on East Owens Avenue and Stevens Street at about 8:20 p.m.

On arrival officers located a Hispanic man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel declared the man deceased at the scene.

Friday, the Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man as 47-year-old Richard Bojorquez and ruled his death a homicide.

Metro described the wanted triggerman as a Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with dark slicked back hair and a clean-shaven face. He was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt with blue jeans. The man was also seen riding a white BMX type bicycle.

Police said people heard arguing before four to five gunshots were fired that night and Bojorquez's body was found on a bike trail.

Anyone with further information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.