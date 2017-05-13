Golden Knights make an impact on youth hockey

Las Vegas is now an NHL city, and even though the puck doesn’t drop for another five months, the Golden Knights are making an impact on youth hockey.

The team is making sure that everyone who wants to be exposed to the game has a chance to do so, from the beginning levels all the way to the more advanced.

Tryouts for the Junior Golden Knights continued Friday night at the Las Vegas Ice Center and the skill level is already improving as much as the interest.

“We have a great little program down here,” said Junior Golden Knights player Max LaCrox. “We may not be able to pick from as many guys but we compete at that level. We can do it for sure. You know we play for the love of the game and to have an NHL team behind it, it's amazing, it's awesome.”

Once the Golden Knights open their practice facility at Downtown Summerlin, parents can expect more opportunities to get kids involved.

“We're gonna be offering a lot of initiation programs where we'll provide the gear for free and try hockey for three or four weeks so you don't have to make a big investment,” said Brad Sholl, President of the Junior Golden Knights. “If your kid really likes it we'll provide programs for them to continue to learn to play, learn to skate.”

If your kids don't have a lot of experience or no experience on ice skates but are still interested in hockey, the Golden Knights are putting on a Sticks for Kids program to teach them street hockey. It happens May 20, 21 and June 3 with two-hour clinics so you can pick and choose based on where you want to go date and time.

For more information just head to VegasGoldenKnights.com.

