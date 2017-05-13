Family of Las Vegas girl killed in crash to receive honorary diploma

Rocquell Love sheds a tear as she talks about her daughter, Faith. (Miguel Martinez-Valle/FOX5)

Rocquell Love's daughter, Faith, was 12-years-old when she was killed by a drunk driver on Halloween night.

That was 6 years ago, in 2011. Faith was in middle school, this year she would have been a senior in high school, on her way to graduating in a few weeks.

The memory of her daughter's graduation is something Love felt she was robbed of, which is why in February she started asking the Clark County School District to give her daughter Faith an honorary degree.

On Friday, a representative from the school district told Love that Faith would be getting that honorary diploma.

It will be from Palo Verde High School which is the school Faith was zoned for.

