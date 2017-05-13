Suicide probed in woman's death in south Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said the death of a woman in the south portion of the Valley may have been a suicide.

Authorities responded at 7 p.m. to the 10000 block of Calcedonian Street, near Cactus Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

Police said detectives and the coroner's office were working to determine the cause of the woman's death.

Later, police said a crime was not committed and the death appears to be a suicide.

Further details were not immediately released.

