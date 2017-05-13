Police investigating suspicious death in south Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a suspicious death Friday evening.

Authorities responded at 7 p.m. to the 10000 block of Calcedonian Street, near Cactus Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

Police said detectives and the coroner's office are on scene working to determine the cause of an adult woman's death.

Further details were not immediately released.

