Las Vegas teen testifies that her doctor drugged and raped her

Dr. Binh Minh Chung in a courtroom on day two of his trial on May 12, 2017. (FOX5)

Dr. Binh Minh Chung, for the second straight day, sat quietly with a stoic expression on his face as witnesses testified against him. He is accused of recording himself raping women after giving them an injection that renders them unconscious.

One of the alleged victims, a teenage girl, said Chung was like her uncle. Her actual uncle who testified the day before was Chung's best friend. Her mother is another alleged victim.

Unlike the other witnesses, the teenage girl said she remembered waking up during the "procedure." She described slipping in and out of consciousness when she was supposed to be receiving acne treatment.

"I looked down and I saw that my feet were in stirrups. Then I saw that my pants were off, so I started to cry," she described while tearing up on the stand. "I was crying loudly, so he heard me and he came back in, and he came in between my legs, hugged me and tried to comfort me."

The girl said nobody else was in the doctor's office at the time besides the two of them. Chung picked her up at her house late at night, which at the time she and her family didn't find unusual.

"He told me he would come that night after he put his kids to sleep," she described. "I knew him my entire life."

Prosecutors asked the girl why she didn't tell anyone at first. She said she didn't think anyone would believe her. Eventually she found out her mother may be a victim, and she told the police.

Then, for the first time, detectives showed her videos taken from the doctor's office that night. Chung's wife found the videos on an external hard drive at their home.

Judge Kathleen Delaney agreed that the videos were too graphic to play for the public. The teen said she immediately recognized herself in some of the videos.

"That's the shorts that I was wearing," she testified. "The shirt I was wearing."

Defense attorney Christopher Oram challenged the girl by pointing out inconsistencies in statements she made in the past. He also pointed out that the girl visited Chung's office three times after the night she said she was drugged.

The girl said she had no choice, but from then on she made sure to always be accompanied by a family member. The appointments were to get her blood drawn, a sick note and "female problems" involving cramps.

Another woman also testified against Chung on Friday. She said she went to see the doctor because of a sore shoulder.

The patient described being unconscious from the injection Chung gave her. When she woke up, she said Chung bent her over a table and rubbed his groin against her butt while massaging her shoulder. She said she doesn't remember what happened when she was unconscious but immediately drove home and told her husband about what had happened.

Chung's trial will continue on Monday at 1:30. Follow @AdamHerbets on Twitter for live updates from the courtroom.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.