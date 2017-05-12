EXCLUSIVE: Person caught in safety netting at Las Vegas High Rol - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

EXCLUSIVE: Person caught in safety netting at Las Vegas High Roller

Posted: Updated:
In video submitted to FOX5 on May 12, 2017, a visitor at the High Roller appears to be caught in safety netting beneath the observation wheel. (Source: FOX5 viewer) In video submitted to FOX5 on May 12, 2017, a visitor at the High Roller appears to be caught in safety netting beneath the observation wheel. (Source: FOX5 viewer)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A person was caught on camera Friday getting caught in the safety netting beneath the boarding area of the High Roller observation wheel on the Las Vegas Strip.

In the video, the guest is seen walking around the netting while at least one crew member tries to get him out. In what may be the most telling part of the ordeal, the person is seen gripping a drink in his left hand.

According to the photographer of the incident, it may have happened just after 2 p.m., and the guest may have fallen while trying to board or leave a pod.

A spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment said the guest intentionally jumped into the netting after finishing a ride on the High Roller. The guest was removed and escorted off the property by security. 

The High Roller attraction, which is billed as the world's tallest observation wheel, is 550 feet tall. Riders board and exit each pod as the wheel continuously moves, albeit, at a slow rate.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.