EXCLUSIVE: Person caught in safety netting at Las Vegas High Roller

In video submitted to FOX5 on May 12, 2017, a visitor at the High Roller appears to be caught in safety netting beneath the observation wheel. (Source: FOX5 viewer)

A person was caught on camera Friday getting caught in the safety netting beneath the boarding area of the High Roller observation wheel on the Las Vegas Strip.

In the video, the guest is seen walking around the netting while at least one crew member tries to get him out. In what may be the most telling part of the ordeal, the person is seen gripping a drink in his left hand.

According to the photographer of the incident, it may have happened just after 2 p.m., and the guest may have fallen while trying to board or leave a pod.

A spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment said the guest intentionally jumped into the netting after finishing a ride on the High Roller. The guest was removed and escorted off the property by security.

The High Roller attraction, which is billed as the world's tallest observation wheel, is 550 feet tall. Riders board and exit each pod as the wheel continuously moves, albeit, at a slow rate.

