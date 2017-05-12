Henderson stadium developer McCarthy a "great fit" with the Raiders

FOX5 was the first to break the news, the Raiders have chosen a developer for a new NFL stadium. Mortenson Construction, the same group that built the Minnesota Vikings stadium will team up with local McCarthy Building Companies.

The Nevada Contractors Association represents 600 general contractors.

CEO Sean Stewart said he was all smiles when he heard it was McCarthy who was going to help build the Las Vegas Stadium.

"I think it's a great fit,” said Stewart. “I think the Raiders have made a good choice."

Raiders President Marc Badain confirmed on Thursday that they have partnered with Mortenson because of their reputation. Self-named the number one sports builder in the U.S. with more than 170 sports and entertainment projects to their name, including the recently built US Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

"Comes with an impeccable reputation, built a similar stadium in size and scope that matches some of what we're doing here, I think that swayed us with them," said Raiders President, Marc Badain.

Mortenson chose McCarthy to join them, Stewart said it’s because of their local reputation.

"McCarthy has been licensed in the state of Nevada since 1973, so almost 45 years, they've done a lot of projects here in the valley, they hire local, we're excited the work is going to stay local," said Stewart.

Between 2014 and 2016 McCarthy have totaled over $220 million in projects, some of which include work Hakkasan, TopGolf Las Vegas, UNLV, the Palms Hotel, McCarran Airport and the Spring Valley Hospital.

"Mortenson has shown they can perform in projects, as well as McCarthy, it's a good combination, but yeah there is going to be a lot of pressure to get it done in the tight time frame that they have," said Stewart.

The expected construction timeline is 30 months, with the stadium opening in June of 2020. Many believe not only will they make the deadline, they will be setting the stadium standard in the NFL.

"We are going to be the crowning jewel of the NFL for a few years, we'll be the newest facility, the most modern facility, we expect big things," said Stewart.

