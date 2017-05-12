Metro: Child pronounced dead after drowning incident - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro: Child pronounced dead after drowning incident

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An investigation was underway Friday afternoon after a child died in a drowning incident near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metro police said a call of the incident came in at 2:09 p.m. in the 4600 block of Vegas Drive.

Police responded to reports that a three-year-old child possibly drowned in a bathtub. 

The child was rushed to University Medical Center where he or she was pronounced dead at approximately 3:10 p.m. 

Other details of the case were not immediately disclosed.

