Metro: Child pronounced dead after drowning incident

An investigation was underway Friday afternoon after a child died in a drowning incident near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metro police said a call of the incident came in at 2:09 p.m. in the 4600 block of Vegas Drive.

Police responded to reports that a three-year-old child possibly drowned in a bathtub.

The child was rushed to University Medical Center where he or she was pronounced dead at approximately 3:10 p.m.

Other details of the case were not immediately disclosed.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.