Las Vegas police investigating possible child drowning in bathtub

An investigation was underway Friday afternoon for a possible child drowning in a bathtub near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metro police said a call of the incident came in at 2:09 p.m. in the 4600 block of Vegas Drive. A three-year-old child appeared to be involved.

The child was rushed to University Medical Center.

Other details of the case were not immediately disclosed.

