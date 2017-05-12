Father arrested in connection to death of Las Vegas 3-year-old

Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested the father of a 3-year-old boy in connection to his death Friday.

Police responded at 2:09 p.m. to the 4600 block of Vegas Drive, near Decatur Boulevard for reports of an unresponsive child.

Initially, police said the child may have drowned in the bathtub, but that was later ruled out.

The child was rushed to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 3:10 p.m.

Citing the investigation, police the child had severe bruising throughout his body. The child's father, Brandon Nicholson was suspected of causing the injuries.

Nicholson was arrested for open murder by child abuse and child abuse with substantial bodily harm.

Las Vegas Metro police wanted to remind parents about the importance of disciplinary behavior. The department said, "as a parent, if you feel like you are overwhelmed, step back, relax and allow some time to pass so you can respond appropriately to the situation."

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Metro's Abuse and Neglect Section at 702-828-3364, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

