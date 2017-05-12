Man accused in Las Vegas bus shooting found mentally unfit - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man accused in Las Vegas bus shooting found mentally unfit

Posted: Updated:
Rolando Cardenas appears in court on March 29, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5) Rolando Cardenas appears in court on March 29, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A 55-year-old man has been found mentally unfit to face criminal charges in the killing of a tourist from Montana and the wounding of another man in a March shooting on a double-decker bus on the Las Vegas Strip.

Rolando Cardenas said nothing in court Friday as a judge ruled him mentally incompetent, suspended the case and sent him to a state mental health facility for treatment.

Authorities have said Cardenas showed signs of having mental problems after his arrest March 25 following the shooting on the bus.

Cardenas told investigators he was unemployed and homeless and opened fire because he wanted to scare a man who sat near him.

Defense attorney Will Ewing declined to comment.

The victim who died was Gary Breitling of Sidney, Montana.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.