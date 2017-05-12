Woman accused of trying to run TN lawmaker off the road - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman accused of trying to run TN lawmaker off the road

Posted: Updated:
Wendi L. Wright, left, was arrested after a car incident involving Rep. David Kustoff, R-TN. (Left: Weakley County Sheriff's Dept./Facebook; right: AP Photo) Wendi L. Wright, left, was arrested after a car incident involving Rep. David Kustoff, R-TN. (Left: Weakley County Sheriff's Dept./Facebook; right: AP Photo)
MARTIN, TN (AP) -

Authorities say a woman followed a congressman down a Tennessee highway, jumped out of her own vehicle, then screamed at him while pounding on the windows of his car.

The Weakley County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that Wendi Wright followed a vehicle occupied by Republican U.S. Rep. David Kustoff on Monday night after a town hall meeting with constituents. Authorities didn't say if Wright attended the town hall or why she followed Kustoff, who represents Shelby County.

They say she was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after posting details of the encounter on Facebook. It's unknown if she has a lawyer; the court clerk's office was closed Thursday.

Lawmakers across the country have faced angry constituents at town halls since President Donald Trump's election.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.