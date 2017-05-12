Police investigating dog's death in northwest Vegas Valley

Police were looking into the apparent death of a dog that may have attacked people in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Friday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers were called to the 8300 block of Fawn Brook Court, which is near Deer Springs Way and Oso Blanca Road, at 6:47 a.m.

Officers were told a canine attacked people before being shot to death. Police, though, were still working to confirm the claim.

Animal control officers were also called to the scene to investigate. There were no injuries to people.

