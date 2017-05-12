PD: Northwest Vegas resident shoots dog that attacked man, other canines

A resident of a northwest Las Vegas Valley neighborhood shot and killed one of two dogs that apparently attacked two other canines and their owner Friday morning.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers were called to the 8300 block of Fawn Brook Court, which is near Deer Springs Way and Oso Blanca Road, at 6:47 a.m. on a report of a dog attack and shots fired.

Officers were told a canine attacked at least one person before being shot to death.

Police later elaborated that a man was walking his two dogs in the neighborhood when two other canines got free and attacked them. A neighbor who saw this happening grabbed a gun and shot one of the attacking dogs, killing it, police said.

The person who was attacked went to the hospital for bite injuries, according to Metro. His dogs were taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

Police did not disclose the status of the other attacking dog.

Animal control officers were also called to the scene to investigate.

