Police handle barricade situation in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police were called to a barricade situation involving an armed man in the northeast part of town late Thursday night.

Officers responded to shots fired from inside a home located in the 1000 block of Colgate Lane, near Sloan Lane and Washington Avenue, just after 10 p.m.

Authorities said a man fired multiple shots from inside a house, before and after officers arrival, at that location.

SWAT team and crisis negotiators also responded to the scene according to Metro.

Officers were eventually able to make contact with the suspect, who surrendered to authorities at about 3:30 a.m. without incident.

Police said homes in the neighborhood were evacuated while SWAT conducted their tactical operations, but no injuries were reported overall.

Further information on the situation was not immediately released by Metro.

