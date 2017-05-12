Police: Passing out free pot on the strip is illegal

Yogi hands out free marijuana on the Strip to promote the Green Vegas Project. (FOX5)

Metro called one pro-pot group’s method of crowd-sourcing illegal.

“You can’t exchange, sell, give away marijuana or any other illegal narcotic for consideration,” Capt. John Pelletier with Metro Police said.

Pelletier cited state law NRS 453.321 A.

According to a section of existing state law, it’s a felony to "import, transport, sell, exchange, barter, supply, prescribe, dispense, or give away a controlled substance."

That’s why Pelletier said his officers are looking for Yogi with Green Vegas Project. They said broke the law.

Yogi said he believes he is within his rights since 'Question 2' passed, legalizing recreational marijuana.

“I’m over 21,” Yogi said in an interview on Wednesday. “I have less than an ounce of marijuana. It’s not being smoked in public. It's within the law.”

“With medical marijuana and recreational marijuana at this point it's all gray area,” Garrett Ogata, a criminal defense attorney who specializes and drug related charges, said.

Ogata said as the laws change, people get bolder.

“People are coming out and becoming a little more bold in their actions,” Ogata said. “Where (Yogi) is testing the system is out in public. He’s giving it away but he's asking to get money back.”

Lawmakers have said they hope to have a system in place so dispensaries can start selling recreational marijuana by July.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.