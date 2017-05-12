PD: Gunman, shooting victim in N. Las Vegas may be known to each other

A man was shot and killed on East Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas Thursday.

Police believe the person who shot and killed a 23-year-old man in North Las Vegas on Thursday night knew the victim.

According to North Las Vegas police, officers were called to the 2100 block of Cheyenne Avenue, near Civic Center Drive, at 8:20 p.m. regarding a shooting. Officers located a man on the ground in the parking lot of a business.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the victim was standing outside of a retail store when he was approached by another man. Witnesses reported the gunman opened fire at least once before escaping the area. There were no other injuries reported.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

