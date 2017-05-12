North Las Vegas Police investigating homicide near Cheyenne and - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

North Las Vegas Police investigating homicide near Cheyenne and Civic Center Drive

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas Police said they are investigating a homicide on the 2100 block of East Cheyenne Avenue. 

A man was shot and killed near the intersection of East Cheyenne and Civic Center Drive, police said.

Police have not released the man's name and have not said whether they have any suspects in the case.

