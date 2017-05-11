PD: Man found dead inside vehicle in Northwest Valley

A man was found dead inside of a vehicle at a northwest apartment complex May 11, 2017 (Google Maps/FOX5).

Police located a deceased man inside of a vehicle in the northwest Valley Thursday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Bloom Apartment Complex located at 7075 West Gowan Road near Tenaya Way at approximately 6 p.m., according to Lt. Carlos Hank of Metro police.

On arrival, police located the lifeless body of the man. No further details are available at this time.

Metro Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Stay with FOX5 for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.