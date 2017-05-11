Doctor accused of recording himself raping unconscious women finishes day 1 of trial

The Las Vegas doctor accused of recording videos of himself drugging and raping unconscious women was in court for his first day of trial on Thursday.

Dr. Binh Minh Chung faces 14 felony charges.

These are the charges against #DrChung. Prosecution is now beginning opening statements. pic.twitter.com/n3q40so9aY — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 11, 2017

In court today, 1st day of trial. Dr. Binh Minh Chung is accused of raping unconscious women & having child pornography on his CPU. #DrChung pic.twitter.com/2S8JthQ0rz — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 11, 2017

Prosecutor Alex Chen showed clips from the pornographic videos during his opening statement and argued that the images will speak for themselves.

"Not just one video. Multiple videos," Chen said. "This music was playing in the background ... You see the defendant is almost like a movie director. He has the camera. He has her positioned in different ways, and the music is the finishing touch to the memory that his video is creating."



Chung's ex-wife, Brenda Wong, found the videos on an external hard drive that he kept at home. At the time, she said she thought her husband was cheating on her, but she didn't realize the women in the video were drugged.

"I couldn't breathe. I was so shocked and in such pain. I felt like I was very numb," Wong said crying. "I felt betrayed and mad and scared. I didn't know what's going to happen with my kids."

#DrChung isn't looking at his ex-wife. He's keeping head down taking notes. She is trying to compose herself, drinking water. Wiping tears. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 11, 2017

Wong described finding three or four videos in total. She recorded copies off the screen with her cell phone.

Chung and Wong have two children together, a nine-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter.

Brenda used her cell phone to record videos off the screen. In one of the videos she says her daughter tried to come in, but mom said NO. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 11, 2017

Prosecutors identified two of the women in the videos. They said Chung sexually assaulted his best friend's sister and her 14-year-old daughter. They described both women as "completely out of it" because Chung injected them with a sedative.

Detectives said they found hundreds of pornographic videos on the storage devices they seized. Children appeared to be in dozens of the videos.



Chung's best friend, who is also the 14-year-old girl's uncle, said he trusted his niece to go to his office late at night by herself to receive "acne treatments" because he had been friends with the doctor for decades.

"She's topless. There are moments where the defendant touches her breast, and there's a moment where he removes her shorts. That's where the video ends," Chen said. "Remember this is for acne treatment. His hand placed on her crotch."

#DrChung's best friend, Vinh Chung, is on the stand. They're not related, but they used to call each other "brothers." pic.twitter.com/UNbStZAO8A — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 11, 2017

One of Chung's former medical assistants testified that the doctor gave preferential treatment to attractive female patients by making sure they didn't have to wait for very long. She said he placed signs on patients' doors to make sure the rest of the staff knew only he was allowed to enter.

Defense attorney Betsy Allen kept her opening statement brief and urged jurors to consider all the facts and make sure the "puzzle fits together" before they convict a man who is not guilty.

"The state has proved nothing and you are still charged with having an open mind," she said.

At one point, up to 12 women claimed to be victims. Defense attorney Christopher Oram said a judge threw many of those cases out and narrowed it down to just four potential victims. He also said that sexual allegations stemming from 2006 will not come up in this case and that it is unlikely Chung will testify.

In 2006, Chung was charged with two counts of gross lewdness with a teenager.

At that time, it was alleged Chung pulled down a victim's bra and underpants and touched her genitals during an examination, according to Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners Executive Director Edward Cousineau. That case was later sealed.

Chung's medical license was suspended.

