Disabled Las Vegas veteran gets new home thanks to non-profit

Raphael Pizarro calls Las Vegas home now, but for 12 years he traveled the world defending his country.

"We ended up deploying to Iraq from 2004 to 2005," he said.

While stationed in Iraq, Pizarro served as an Army medic. He said during his time overseas, he was tasked with caring for injured Americans and the insurgents who injured them. Pizarro said every day, he thinks about his time in Iraq.

He medically retired in 2008, and said he is considered "70 percent disabled." It wasn't just his body; his mind paid the biggest price for his service.

"There are things my wife doesn't know, " he said looking at her. "But with her love and the love of my family, I have been able to overcome a lot. But (the memories) do return, they never disappear."

Nine years after his retirement, Pizarro got a life-changing opportunity.

"We got a house, We have a home!" he said.

But he didn't just get a house, he was given one. In Feb., Bank of America gave the Pizarros a home.

Thursday was move-in day.

"This is like 'round two' so to speak," he said.

Prior to Thursday, the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals remodeled the inside of the home, then they turned their attention to the outside.

"It's perfect because today is actually the day they are moving in," Michelle Edmunds of Keller Williams said. Keller Williams, a local realtor, also pitched in to help. They got a majority of the donations for the outside.

"I told them they had to stay inside," Edmunds said. "I'm excited, I'm really excited."

As crews worked outside, the Pizarros waited inside for their surprise.

A pool, fire pit, and furniture were all added to the outside of their home.

"He deserves what he's getting," Ernie Gonzales with VAREP said.

