NBA looking for young singers for Vegas Summer League

A crowd watches a game at the NBA Summer League on July 10, 2016. (Robert Noble/FOX5)

Kid singers have an opportunity to have their voices heard by thousands in a talent search for July's NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The NBA in conjunction with "SHOWBIZ KIDZ" is holding an audition for "experienced" singers ages 18 and under to perform the national anthem at a summer league game in Las Vegas.

According to a release from UNLV, the judge's panel will be "decorated music and sports personalities." Auditions are to be performed A capella and be under one minute and 40 seconds.

Auditions take place Sunday, May 21 at 11 a.m. at Rendezvous Wine & Dine Showcase Theatre at 2605 South Decatur Boulevard.

The NBA Summer League will be held July 7-17 at UNLV.

