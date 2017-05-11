Woman sought as person of interest in Vegas elderly man's killing

Police released on May 11, 2017, images of a person of interest who is being sought for an 80-year-old man's death. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police released images Thursday of a woman who they believe was last seen with an 80-year-old man before his body was found Monday.

The man was last seen alive in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 6, with the woman, who police consider a person of interest.

Police located the man's body inside his condominium in the 7100 block of West Pirates Cove Road, just off Antelope Way, on Monday. The discovery was made after the man's family requested a welfare check. The person also had not shown up to work on Sunday or Monday.

Police believe the man's slaying took place at his residence.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man as Willie Normand Jr., of Las Vegas. His cause and manner of death remained pending, as of Thursday.

Police urged anyone with knowledge of the woman's whereabouts to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3591 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.