Will Ferrell-produced Las Vegas series coming to FOX5

The combined mystique of Las Vegas, high-rolling, air travel, and Will Ferrell will be front and center on FOX5 this coming fall.

The Fox Broadcasting Company announced the addition of a new comedy series, "LA>Vegas," or otherwise known as "LA to Vegas," as part of the network's 2017-2017 TV season.

The half-hour, single-camera comedy will follow the exploits of an airline crew whose only route takes them between sunny Southern California and the risktaker's paradise of Las Vegas. Here is how Fox described the plot of the show:

From 20th Century Fox Television and Gary Sanchez Productions, LA>Vegas is an ensemble workplace comedy about an airline crew and the eccentric passengers who, every weekend, take the roundtrip flight from Burbank to Las Vegas with one goal in mind – to come back a winner.

According to Variety, the series will star veteran actor Dylan McDermott and will be executive produced by Will Ferrell, Oscar-winner Adam McKay, and multiple Emmys-winner Steve Levitan.

The show is created by Lon Zimmet, whose past producing credits include "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "Happy Endings".

