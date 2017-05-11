Sources: Las Vegas Raiders stadium to tap Vikings venue builder - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Sources: Las Vegas Raiders stadium to tap Vikings venue builder

Posted: Updated:
Rendering shows the outside of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium. (Source: Raiders.com) Rendering shows the outside of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium. (Source: Raiders.com)
In this photo taken Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, US Bank Stadium, the new home of the NFL Minnesota Vikings football team, is shown in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) In this photo taken Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, US Bank Stadium, the new home of the NFL Minnesota Vikings football team, is shown in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The board overseeing the development of the Raiders stadium in Las Vegas is expected to tap the same builders of the newly-opened U.S. Bank Stadium for the Vikings, multiple sources told FOX5 Thursday.

FOX5 Sports Director Kevin Bolinger reported the Minneapolis stadium general contractor, Mortenson Construction, will be one of two firms tapped to build the 65,000-seat venue, with Henderson-based McCarthy Construction being the other company.

There was a possibility the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board could have announced the developer during its scheduled meeting Thursday. 

The board, though, set a special meeting of the stadium authority for Thursday, May 18.

