Body recovered in area of Lake Mead where man, 22, last seen

An undated photo of Wilmer Dante Morales who went missing May 5, 2017 at Lake Mead. (Source: National Park Service)

Rangers recovered Thursday a body that matched the clothing description of a 22-year-old man who went missing in the waters of Lake Mead last Friday.

According to National Park Service, a remote-operated underwater vehicle located a body 75 feet below the surface near Lake Mead Marina shortly after search operations resumed Thursday morning.

NPS noted rangers and other search-and-rescue personnel worked over the past six days to seek Wilmer Dante Morales, who went missing at about 4:30 p.m. on May 5.

The Clark County Coroner's Office was assigned to identify the body and a cause of death. Lake Mead National Recreation Area is conducting the investigation.

