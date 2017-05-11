Body recovered in area of Lake Mead where man, 22, last seen - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Body recovered in area of Lake Mead where man, 22, last seen

Posted: Updated:
An undated photo of Wilmer Dante Morales who went missing May 5, 2017 at Lake Mead. (Source: National Park Service) An undated photo of Wilmer Dante Morales who went missing May 5, 2017 at Lake Mead. (Source: National Park Service)
LAKE MEAD (FOX5) -

Rangers recovered Thursday a body that matched the clothing description of a 22-year-old man who went missing in the waters of Lake Mead last Friday.

According to National Park Service, a remote-operated underwater vehicle located a body 75 feet below the surface near Lake Mead Marina shortly after search operations resumed Thursday morning.

NPS noted rangers and other search-and-rescue personnel worked over the past six days to seek Wilmer Dante Morales, who went missing at about 4:30 p.m. on May 5.

The Clark County Coroner's Office was assigned to identify the body and a cause of death. Lake Mead National Recreation Area is conducting the investigation.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.